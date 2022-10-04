Teloscoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $301,497.99 and $39.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007669 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.