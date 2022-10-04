TEMCO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,625.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. TEMCO has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $34,625.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io/#. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TEMCO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information.TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

