Tenshi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Billion (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Tenshi has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Tenshi has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenshi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tenshi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tenshi Coin Profile

Tenshi launched on April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Tenshi is kishu.com. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu.

Tenshi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.