TenUp (TUP) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $106,802.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp was first traded on December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 228,454,448 coins. The official website for TenUp is tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenUp

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.