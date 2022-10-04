Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $51.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Up 1.0 %

TDC stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Teradata has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

