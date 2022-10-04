Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $2.59 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00012835 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014974 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007185 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010280 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012400 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,030,357,266 coins and its circulating supply is 166,124,972 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
