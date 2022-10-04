Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 281 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

