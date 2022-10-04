Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

TBNK stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

