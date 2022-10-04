Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 3% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $44.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00007238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 932,697,285 coins and its circulating supply is 911,203,696 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

