The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on EL. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

NYSE:EL opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $255.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

