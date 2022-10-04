The Forbidden Forest Tops One Day Volume of $322,237.00 (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. The Forbidden Forest has a market capitalization of $530,600.00 and $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Profile

The Forbidden Forest launched on July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Forbidden Forest’s official website is www.theforbiddenforest.org. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Forbidden Forest

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Forbidden Forest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Forbidden Forest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

