The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.