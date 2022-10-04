The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

HIG opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

