The Home Depot, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.