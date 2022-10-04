The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.19. The company has a market capitalization of $290.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
