The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
NYSE:LGL opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.15.
About The LGL Group
