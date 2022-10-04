The LoveChain (LOV) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.71 Million

The LoveChain (LOV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, The LoveChain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One The LoveChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The LoveChain has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The LoveChain Coin Profile

The LoveChain’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The official website for The LoveChain is www.thelovechain.io. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The LoveChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The LoveChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The LoveChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

