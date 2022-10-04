The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.8 %

SWGAY stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

