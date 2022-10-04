The Transfer Token Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $238.61 million and $100.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,398 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

