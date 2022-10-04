The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

