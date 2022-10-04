The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 45,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 305,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

