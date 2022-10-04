The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.
WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wendy’s Stock Up 1.4 %
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
