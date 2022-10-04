TheStreet Downgrades MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) to C+

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

Shares of MNDO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MIND C.T.I. worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

