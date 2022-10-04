TheStreet Lowers DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance

NYSE DTP opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $54.73.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000.

