TheStreet Lowers First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FAF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.68.
First American Financial Stock Performance
First American Financial stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.
First American Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 118,636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First American Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First American Financial (FAF)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.