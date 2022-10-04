TheStreet Lowers First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FAF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 118,636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First American Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.