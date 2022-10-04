TheStreet Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $388.20.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LAD opened at $220.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.35. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.