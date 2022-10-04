TheStreet Upgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to B

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

