Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $295.15 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $295.15 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085814 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064176 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030189 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017839 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000154 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,633,772,800 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.