ThreeFold (TFT) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $14,979.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 343,591,061 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io.

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

