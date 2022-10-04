Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.42 Million

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $180,792.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tidal Finance is www.tidal.finance.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers.”

