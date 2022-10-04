TigerCash Market Cap Hits $347,559.88 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $347,559.88 and approximately $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,211.09 or 0.99990327 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.