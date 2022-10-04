Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.07

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.07 and traded as high as $27.80. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 20,389 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $230.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

