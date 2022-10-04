Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Shares of THOGF opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. Toho Gas has a 52 week low of 25.00 and a 52 week high of 27.40.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

