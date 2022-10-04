TOKPIE Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.70 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and $20,655.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TOKPIE’s launch date was May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

