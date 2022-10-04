Tokyo AU (TOKAU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Tokyo AU has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokyo AU alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004496 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.01598538 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokyo AU’s official website is tokau.io/en.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokyo AU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokyo AU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokyo AU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokyo AU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.