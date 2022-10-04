Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $7,615,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 47.8% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TOL opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

