TotemFi (TOTM) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. TotemFi has a market cap of $154,873.57 and $15,592.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.29 or 1.00008891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004904 BTC.

TotemFi is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

