Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 170,581 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,822.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,581 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,729. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.