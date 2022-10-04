TOWER Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $46.07 million and $152,797.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for TOWER is www.crazydefenseheroes.com. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

