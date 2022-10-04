TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $396.24

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 396.24 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 291 ($3.52). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 709,616 shares trading hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of £934.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.24.

Insider Activity at TR Property Investment Trust

In other news, insider David Watson acquired 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16).

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

