TradeStars Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $655,857.00 and $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TradeStars

TradeStars was first traded on April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 70,000,000 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TradeStars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

