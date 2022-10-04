TrezarCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $66,114.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000283 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 287,312,300 coins and its circulating supply is 275,312,300 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrezarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

