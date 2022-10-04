Trias Token (new) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $1.47 million and $284,874.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

