Trinity Network Credit Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $149,963.74 and $45,467.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,940.55 or 1.00041296 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078542 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

