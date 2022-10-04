TrueDeck Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,308.48 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $28,308.48 and approximately $12,000.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

