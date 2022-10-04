TrueFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.09 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests.The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral.”

