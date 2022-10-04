Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

