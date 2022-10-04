Truist Financial Corp Has $38.30 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $38,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

