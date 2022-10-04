Truist Financial Corp Has $52.39 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $52,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

