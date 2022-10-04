Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.30 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

